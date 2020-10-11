The Broncos were planning to get on a plane to New England on Sunday, but they’ll remain at home and won’t play at all after another positive COVID-19 test in the Patriots organization.

Reports indicate the game will move to Week Six and the Broncos will have an impromptu bye week. Head coach Vic Fangio said the team’s players will have Monday and Tuesday off before returning to work on Wednesday.

“I was prepared for this. We’re going to roll with the punches and adjust,” Fangio said, via Mike Klis of KUSA.

Moving this week’s game back would have ripple effects for the Broncos and others. Fangio said that he’s “kinda happy” for the team to go through this because it allows you to see “who can’t handle adversity” and he hopes no one on the team falls into that category.

Fangio also said that quarterback Drew Lock‘s chances of playing will bee better in Week Six than they would have been on Monday night, so the unscheduled break could have a positive consequence for the offense.

Vic Fangio: We’ll roll with the punches and adjust originally appeared on Pro Football Talk