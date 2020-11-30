Vic Fangio, Kendall Hinton react to rookie's first appearance
Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio and quarterback Kendall Hinton react to rookie's first appearance. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Sarah Fuller with the opening kickoff of the third quarter becomes the first woman to play in a Power 5 conference game
Looking at some of the best candidates to take over as the next head coach of the Detroit Lions
It is hard to believe the play-calling by Anthony Lynn at the end of the Chargers' loss to the Bills
Dan Wetzel, Pete Thamel and SI’s Pat Forde begin with Ohio State as the Buckeyes missed yet another game due to COVID-19 protocols this past weekend. How will the College Football Playoff Committee look at the Buckeyes if they aren’t able to compete for a conference title? Tom Herman and Scott Frost, once lauded as blue blood saviors, are both on very hot seats. Do we see either program pulling the plug this year and who would be the coaching candidates for Texas and Nebraska? The main story out of the SEC on Saturday didn’t involve the Egg Bowl or Iron Bowl. Vanderbilt athlete Sarah Fuller became the first woman to play in a power five conference game. What impact will she have on the sport? The guys also hand out weekly Heisman awards as well.
Gordon Hayward officially is heading to the Hornets -- and the Celtics won't be left empty-handed after his departure.
A month ago, Kendall Hinton was the guy you'd contact if you wanted some candy bars or merchandise for a high school fundraiser. On Sunday, he was the Denver Broncos' starting quarterback, a twist befitting the 2020 NFL season during a pandemic that brings twists and turns every day. Hinton switched from quarterback to wide receiver his final year at Wake Forest in 2019, and he caught 73 passes for 1,001 yards and four touchdowns, good enough to catch the eyes of the Broncos, who signed him after he went undrafted.
The NBA community still had Robinson's back — and everyone LOVED Snoop Dogg as a boxing analyst.
Jerry Jeudy is as quick of his mind as he is with his legs. The Broncos' WR had a solution for the team's QB issues.
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers is no longer the NFL's all-time career passer rating record holder.
Robinson doesn’t seem sad to see Patricia let go in Detroit.
The New York Giants took over the NFC East lead with a 19-17 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals, but lost QB Daniel Jones in the process.
Romain Grosjean's escape from a 140mph fireball inferno during the Bahrain Grand Prix was hailed a 'miracle' on Sunday as the Frenchman said Formula One's halo head-protection device had saved his life. The 34-year-old Haas driver was involved in one of the most dramatic accidents in the sport's recent years on Sunday when his car pierced a steel barrier, split in two and burst into flames on the opening lap. He managed to scramble from the burning machine and was flown to the BDF Military Hospital, 10 miles north of the Bahrain International Circuit, where he remained on Sunday night with burns to the back of both of his hands but amazingly no other serious injuries.
Alabama is the unanimous No. 1 again in The Associated Press college football poll as the top eight teams in the rankings held steady for the fourth week in a row.
The Raiders' playoff hopes took a huge hit on Sunday.
One Argentina icon honored another Sunday when Lionel Messi took off his jersey to reveal a Newell's Old Boys jersey bearing Diego Maradona's No. 10.
A really bad season for Syracuse just got worse.
The Broncos were desperate enough for a quarterback that they asked the NFL to allow assistant coaches to play today against the Saints. But the league said no. Mike Klis of 9 News in Denver reports that the Broncos asked if they could have one of their offensive quality control coaches, Justin Rascati or Rob [more]
New York was considered a potential landing spot with Nicolas Batum being shopped, as SNY's Ian Begley explained Wednesday, but the Knicks do not appear to be a final destination the for Charlotte Hornets wing.