Kendall Hinton‘s NFL debut was an illustration of the strange twists the COVID-19 pandemic forced upon the 2020 season.

Hinton was on the Broncos’ practice squad as a wide receiver, but he was called up to the active roster as a quarterback in Week 12 when all of the regular quarterbacks on the roster were ruled out due to positive tests or exposure to the virus. Hinton, who played quarterback early in his time at Wake Forest, was 1-of-9 for 13 yards in a 31-3 loss to the Saints before heading back to the practice squad.

The Broncos have Hinton back at receiver now and head coach Vic Fangio singled him out for some praise as the team’s offseason program wound down last week.

“The guy that has had a really good camp from the start of OTAs until now has been Kendall,” Fangio said, via USAToday.com. “He’s really looked good as a receiver and he’s improved a lot. He’s in the hunt for one of those spots.”

With Courtland Sutton back from a torn ACL and Jerry Jeudy, Tim Patrick and KJ Hamler on hand, the Broncos don’t have many open spots on the depth chart. That means Hinton will need to continue to impress if he’s going to grab in hopes of making a better second impression on the active roster.

Vic Fangio: Kendall Hinton improved a lot, in hunt for WR spot originally appeared on Pro Football Talk