As Vic Fangio is introduced in Denver, Bears will have options in search for next defensive coordinator originally appeared on nbcsportschicago.com

Vic Fangio was introduced as the head coach of the Denver Broncos Thursday wearing a tie given to him by Bears chairman George McCaskey, who told the now-former defensive coordinator he couldn't wear his trademark gray sweatshirt and sweatpants to his press conference in Colorado.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Fangio expressed appreciation for the McCaskey family, as well as general manager Ryan Pace and coach Matt Nagy. And as for his former players, with whom he coordinated the NFL's best defense in 2018:

"It's a special group, a group that I thoroughly enjoyed coaching and will miss coaching," Fangio said.

Pace and Nagy echoed that appreciation in statements released shortly before Fangio's press conference (https://www.nbcsports.com/chicago/bears/matt-nagy-couldnt-be-happier-vic-fangio-he-takes-over-broncos-head-coach). But they now have a important, challenging task ahead: Finding the right defensive coordinator to give this group the best chance of maintaining and/or building on the success it had under Fangio.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said on "Bernstein & McKnight" on WSCR-670 AM Thursday the Bears should have their pick of available defensive coordinators, given the attractiveness of coaching a group of players coming off being the league's No. 1 defense in 2018. Former New York Jets coach and friend to the Nagy family Todd Bowles is off the table, though, having decided to honor his commitment to Bruce Arians and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Wednesday.

Story continues

But beyond Bowles, there will be plenty of worthy candidates who would be interested in coaching a group of players that returns three All-Pros - outside linebacker Khalil Mack, cornerback Kyle Fuller and safety Eddie Jackson - as well an established talents in defensive lineman Akiem Hicks and inside linebacker Danny Trevathan and an ascending player in inside linebacker Roquan Smith.

There hasn't been much speculation or chatter from national media regarding who the Bears will consider, though that's not necessarily concerning. There wasn't much chatter about the Bears hiring offensive coordinator Mark Helfrich a year ago until just before he was officially brought in, for example.

The one thing the Bears will have to do, though, is work quickly. The first person they may want to consider is incumbent defensive backs coach Ed Donatell, whose contract reportedly is up and could head to Denver to be Fangio's defensive coordinator. Donatell and Fangio have worked together since 2011, and Donatell was a defensive coordinator from 2000-2006 with the Green Bay Packers and Atlanta Falcons.

It's worth noting, though, that Fangio said Thursday he'll call defensive plays with the Broncos. Perhaps the Bears could convince Donatell to stick around with the lure of play-calling duties. Fangio also said Thursday no decisions had been made on what his coaching staff will look like with the Broncos.

Internally, too, inside linebackers coach Glenn Pires has been a linebackers coach in the NFL since 1996 but does not have any coordinator experience. Defensive line coach Jay Rodgers and outside linebackers coach Brandon Staley could be options for internal promotions, too, though both are relatively inexperienced at the NFL level (Staley does have coordinator experience, albeit at John Carroll, a Division III program, and James Madison, an FCS program).

But the thought here is if the Bears do go with an external hire, someone with previous head coaching experience may be more alluring to Nagy

Externally, former head coaches like Vance Joseph and Chuck Pagano are well-respected defensive minds who are already coming up in other teams' coordinator searches:

Former Broncos' HC Vance Joseph interviewed in Arizona today for the Cardinals' DC job, and is then going to Cleveland to interview for same job with Browns, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 10, 2019

Chuck Pagano might be the front-runner for the DC job in Arizona. But new Browns coach Freddie Kitchens is also very interested in him, per source. — Kent Somers (@kentsomers) January 10, 2019

My understanding is Williams, ex-Broncos coach Vance Joseph and ex-Colts coach Chuck Pagano are the 3 in the mix to be Jets coach Adam Gase's DC. https://t.co/J1c94t5aNw — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 10, 2019

There hasn't been much chatter about the possibility of Steve Wilks - who was fired by the Arizona Cardinals after just one year as their coach - interviewing for defensive coordinator jobs, but he's another respected football mind who was the Bears' defensive backs coach from 2006-2008.

Gregg Williams is another name the Bears could look at, though Pace was in New Orleans for the "Bountygate" scandal that got Williams - as well as coach Sean Payton, assistant Joe Vitt and general manager Mickey Loomis, Pace's mentor - suspended by commissioner Roger Goodell.

Would Jack Del Rio be open to going back to being a coordinator after spending 2015-2017 as the coach of the Raiders - where he oversaw some of the best years of Mack's career?

Or what about Rex Ryan, who did a piece for ESPN a few weeks ago comparing members of the 2018 Bears to the guys on his dad Buddy's Bears defense in 1985?

Nagy said last week he had a contingency plan in place in case Fangio were hired away. What the plan is, and how is plays out, will be a critical early step in the Bears' process to build on the success of 2018 in 2019.