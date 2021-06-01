Broncos head coach Vic Fangio said last week that neither Drew Lock nor Teddy Bridgewater could create separation in the team’s quarterback competition during their work at organized team activities.

That will push the main part of the competition to the summer when training camp practices and preseason games will play a large role in determining who will be under center against the Giants in Week One. Given that approach, it was not a surprise to hear Fangio say Tuesday that he wants both players to see a lot of time in the team’s three preseason games.

“Probably play them a little more in preseason than teams may play their No. 1 quarterback,” Fangio said, via Mike Klis of KUSA. “I did a semi-study a few years ago when teams were not playing their quarterbacks at all in preseason. Some were and some weren’t. Some of most veteran and best quarterbacks were playing a lot of snaps in the preseason. Some of the younger ones that probably needed it weren’t. To me, it was kind of telling. These guys need snaps and they need to play, especially when you have a young quarterback like we have in Drew and a new quarterback like we have in Teddy. Hopefully we’ll get them a lot of snaps and the decision will be made easy.”

The Broncos will face the Vikings, Seahawks, and Rams in August and those games will be must watch affairs for those interested in seeing who will run the Broncos Offense this season.

Vic Fangio hopes to get Drew Lock, Teddy Bridgewater a lot of preseason snaps originally appeared on Pro Football Talk