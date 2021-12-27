Vic Fangio: It’s hard to say anything good about Broncos’ offense

The Broncos are poised to miss the playoffs for the sixth consecutive year, including all three seasons of head coach Vic Fangio’s tenure in Denver. And Fangio admits the result haven’t been good enough.

Specifically, Fangio said after Sunday’s 17-13 loss to the Raiders that he can’t justify the play of his offense.

“You get 158 yards of offense and eight first downs, it’s hard to say anything good about our offense,” Fangio said.

Drew Lock, playing for an injured Teddy Bridgewater, did not play well, but the running game was even worse: Running backs Javonte Williams and Melvin Gordon totaled 14 carries for 8 yards.

Still, Fangio said the 7-8 Broncos want to have a winning season, even if they know it won’t be a playoff season.

“These guys are competitors. They’re fighters. And we’re going to do everything we can to get that eighth win,” Fangio said.

More important for the Broncos is that in 2022, they avoid a seventh consecutive season out of the playoffs. Whether Fangio is the coach remains to be seen.

