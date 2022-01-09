Vic Fangio fired after three seasons with Broncos originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Vic Fangio’s time with the Denver Broncos is over.

The team fired its head coach on Sunday morning after its Week 18 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Broncos' General Manager George Patton released a statement where he expressed his "excitement" to build for the future with the current foundation that is in place.

â€œWith the foundation in place, the progress thatâ€™s been made and the resources we have to get better, Iâ€™m excited about the future of our team. We will find an outstanding leader and head coach for the Broncos and our fans.â€



The Broncos brought in Vic Fangio on Jan. 9, 2019, from the Chicago Bears, where he was defensive coordinator. In all, he had spent 19 years as an NFL defensive coordinator dating back to 1995 before taking the head job in Denver.

Denver failed to post a winning record in any of Fangio’s three seasons. The team went 7-9 in 2019 before going 5-11 in 2020.

The team started the 2021 season 3-0 thanks to wins over the lowly New York Giants, Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Jets. Things went downhill once the Broncos started facing tougher competition, as they lost their next four games. Denver rallied and brought its record back to 7-6, but it ended the season on another four-game skid.

In a division with Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert and Derek Carr, the Broncos have questions in their quarterback room. Teddy Bridgewater, who is a free agent this offseason, saw his season end early after he suffered a concussion in a Week 15 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Drew Lock started the final three games for the Broncos and is under contract for just one more season.

The Broncos are seeking their first playoff appearance since their Super Bowl 50 victory, and now their attention turns to finding the next coach to get them to the postseason.