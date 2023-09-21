Vic Fangio on facing Denver: It's a juicy storyline, but it's not as effective as you think

For three seasons, Vic Fangio was the Broncos head coach, leading them to a 19-30 overall record from 2019 to 2021.

Now as the Dolphins defensive coordinator, Fangio will face the Broncos on Sunday for Miami’s 2023 home opener.

But Fangio said Thursday that he doesn’t have any desire to get “revenge” on Denver.

“I really don’t. Every game we play in this league is equally important,” Fangio said, via Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN. “I enjoyed my time there. There’s still about 15 or 16 players still there and I wish them the best — except this week.”

“[You get] worked up in that stuff, you’ll just get twisted,” Fangio added, via Omar Kelly of SI.com. “You just treat it like any other game, do the things you think you have to do to win schematically, and you go at it. Those storylines are juicy, but they’re not as effective as you think they are.”

Miami let up 34 points and 433 total yards — including 233 yards rushing — against the Chargers in Week 1. But the unit tightened up to surrender 288 yards with 88 yards rushing last week. Plus the unit forced a pair of turnovers.

With Sean Payton now at the helm of the Broncos, Sunday's matchup will feature one of the league’s best offensive play-callers against one of its best defensive schemers.