Vic Fangio expected to interview with Broncos, Dolphins next Monday

Bears defensive coordinator Vic Fangio isn’t permitted to interview for head coaching openings until after the Bears face the Eagles in the playoffs on Sunday and he won’t be waiting long to speak to interested teams once eligible.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Fangio is expected to interview with the Broncos and Dolphins next Monday. Both teams requested permission to speak to Fangio after firing their head coaches on December 31.

Fangio has never been a head coach, but he has over two decades of experience as a coordinator under a variety of head coaches and has had his name come up with openings a few times in recent years.

The Dolphins have also reached out to Steelers offensive line coach Mike Munchak, Cowboys defensive backs coach Kris Richard and Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy. Munchak is also on the radar in Denver along with Colts coach Chuck Pagano, Rams quarterbacks coach Zac Taylor and Patriots linebackers coach Brian Flores.