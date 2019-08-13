Vic Fangio ends rookie haircuts in Broncos’ camp

Rookie hazing is a tradition in most training camps. It mostly involves rookies carrying veterans’ shoulder pads and helmets after practice, bringing food for the meeting room or team plane and singing in a team meeting.

Sometimes, though, it goes too far or a rookie objects to the “special” treatment.

Broncos coach Vic Fangio, who is not a fan of rookie hazing, has banned his team’s long-running tradition of crazy rookie haircuts.

“I just don’t think it’s right. I just don’t believe in hazing,” Fangio said Tuesday, via Nicki Jhabvala of TheAthlietc.com. “There are traditions that stay put. Guys are getting up in front of the team and doing a little skit every night. Maybe a rookie’s carrying somebody’s pads off the field and so on, or bringing in the doughnuts or the breakfast. But nothing physical.”

Linebacker Bradley Chubb was looking forward to participating in giving haircuts this year after getting an ugly one from the veterans last year.

“Oh, man, you saw my haircut last year,” Chubb said, via Mike Klis of Denver’ 9News. “I wanted to get somebody back this year so bad. But it’s all good. It grew back, so I’m not too mad anymore.”