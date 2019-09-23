Vic Fangio: Emmanuel Sanders was just repeating what I said

After Sunday’s 27-16 loss to the Packers, Broncos wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders said the team is “living in a world of suck” right now.

Head coach Vic Fangio was asked at Monday’s press conference about his reaction to that comment and said that the team’s players and coaches all expect more out of their on-field work than they’ve gotten at this point.

“He was just repeating what I had said in the locker room after the game,” Fangio said, via Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com. “So, I told [the team] we’re going to have to deal everybody thinking we suck and — you know all of us, not just players, coaches, the whole organization — and we need to deal with that. He was basically just repeating what I had said.”

Fangio said he’s cognizant of the toll that consistent losing can take on a locker room and that the team doesn’t have “our head in the sand” on that topic, but added he feels confident that the team has the “right kind of guys” to take steps in a better direction.