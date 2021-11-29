Vic Fangio: Drew Lock has to learn to do better

Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater left Sunday’s game against the Chargers after injuring his shin in the first half, which gave Drew Lock a shot to run the offense.

The Broncos would score a touchdown on the drive when Bridgewater went down, but struggled to move the ball for the rest of the half and Lock threw an interception that led to a Chargers touchdown. Bridgewater was well short of of 100 percent, but he was able to return after halftime and threw a touchdown to help the Broncos to a 28-13 win.

After the game, Broncos head coach Vic Fangio said that Bridgewater would have come back in whether Lock threw an interception or not. On Monday, Fangio said he knows it’s difficult for Lock to be a backup after starting 13 games last season but made it clear that the team was looking for more from Lock in Sunday’s game.

‘In Drew’s case, we’re probably not giving him enough reps during the week,” Fangio said, via Troy Renck of KMGH. “Not to make an excuse for him. He’s gotta learn to do better at that and maybe some of that is we need to have a better list of what he feels comfortable operating, running and calling. Hopefully, he’s learned from these two times. Hopefully, there won’t be another time due to injury and he’ll do better next time.”

Lock failed to impress when Bridgewater suffered a concussion in a loss to the Ravens earlier this year and. Denver’s willingness to play an ailing Bridgewater over Lock on Sunday would seem to say a lot about the team’s confidence in the 2019 second-round pick, but Fangio said he will remain the No. 2 quarterback for the time being.

