Vic Fangio on Drew Lock: Hard thrower, not a quarterback yet

Broncos rookie Drew Lock has a long way to go before he can become a polished passer, and not just a guy with a strong arm.

That’s the word from Broncos head coach Vic Fangio, who said today that Lock needs to learn to rely on more than just his arm strength.

“He’s not a quarterback yet,” Fangio said. “He’s a hard-throwing pitcher who doesn’t know how to pitch yet.”

When Joe Flacco entered the league as the Ravens’ first-round pick in 2008, some saw him as a hard thrower who wasn’t ready to be an NFL quarterback. Flacco ended up earning the starting job and starting all 16 games in his rookie year. Now Flacco is in Denver, ahead of Lock on the depth chart. Time will tell whether Lock can develop beyond just being a strong-armed passer and turn into an NFL starter.