Vic Fangio on Drew Lock: He’s done well for two game, that’s about all it is

The Broncos have won two straight games with second-round pick Drew Lock starting at quarterback and that’s led to talk about whether the team’s extended look for a long-term answer at the position is over.

A variation on that question was posed to head coach Vic Fangio on Monday. Fangio was asked what those starts mean for his future with the team and his response was that there’s not a lot to read into such a small sample size.

“I don’t know, it’s two games,” Fangio said, via Mike Klis of KUSA. “Who’s long-term right now? He’s done well for two games, that’s about all it is.”

That answer fits with Fangio’s earlier comments about Lock. He said last month that he didn’t think it was “vitally important” for Lock to play this year because “you can get a false positive” in a brief glimpse of a player at the end of a season. The Broncos have certainly gotten a positive, but it seems any assessment of its veracity will have to wait until his track record is a bit longer.