Vic Fangio: Brett Rypien to start, Jeff Driskel could also play

Brett Rypien is now officially on track to start his first NFL game this Thursday against the Jets.

There were reports things were headed that way and Broncos head coach Vic Fangio made the announcement at his Tuesday press conference a short time later. Rypien went 8-of-9 after replacing Jeff Driskel during last Sunday’s loss to the Buccaneers.

“We just feel he deserves a chance,” Fangio said, via Troy Renck of KMGH.

Fangio also said that the team was considering using Driskel during the game as well, so the Broncos Offense could go in a few different directions as they try for their first win of the season.

