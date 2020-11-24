Vic Beasley thanks Titans after signing to Raiders’ practice squad

Outside linebacker Vic Beasley has found a new home three weeks after being released by the Tennessee Titans. Per the league’s transactions wire, the Las Vegas Raiders have signed Beasley to their practice squad.

Shortly after getting inked by the Raiders, Beasley took to Twitter to thank the Titans and their fans:

“To the @Titans Fans & Organization, thank you for an amazing opportunity! I appreciate your support during my time in Nashville and hope nothing but the best for the organization!”

Beasley’s time in Nashville was an abject disaster. After signing a one-year, $9.5 million deal with Tennessee during the offseason, Beasley was a no-show for the first 10 days of training camp, and then went on to miss the team’s first two games.

Once he finally did get on the field in Week 3, Beasley proved ineffective, as he totaled just three tackles (one for loss), one forced fumble, and zero sacks in five games. He was then released following the Week 8 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

While we appreciate the effort made by general manager Jon Robinson to improve the Titans’ pass-rush, the Beasley signing will be one of the biggest stains on what has been an otherwise mostly sterling tenure.

