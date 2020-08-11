Vic Beasley story has another weird twist, as he lands on non-football injury list

Vic Beasley didn’t report to Tennessee Titans camp on time, but didn’t opt out of the season. He eventually showed up, late, and was fined heavily.

Now there’s another piece of the story.

Beasley, Tennessee’s biggest free-agent addition this offseason, landed on the non-football injury list a few days after reporting. The team announced he’ll be “eligible to re-join practices upon passing a physical.”

The team offered no further details.

Vic Beasley needs to pass a physical

Beasley signed a one-year, $9.5 million contract during free agency. Then he didn’t show up for COVID-19 testing, and the team said he had an unexcused absence. The team had trouble getting a hold of him. Beasley reported and was fined $500,000 for the late arrival.

Beasley needed to pass a physical to practice, which apparently did not happen.

His Titans career is off to really odd start.

Beasley is a former All-Pro

Beasley was a former first-round pick with the Atlanta Falcons and he had a huge year in 2016, leading the NFL with 15.5 sacks. He was named first-team All-Pro.

Beasley’s next three seasons weren’t nearly as good, and that caused the Falcons to sign Dante Fowler Jr. to replace him.

Hopefully Beasley’s Titans career can be smoother than the start to it. First, he just needs to pass a physical and practice.

