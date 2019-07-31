Vic Beasley looking for consistency in contract year

Falcons defensive end Vic Beasley appeared to have a breakout year in 2016 when he recorded 15.5 sacks on the way to an appearance in the Super Bowl, but 10 sacks over the last two seasons have made it look more like an outlier.

That didn’t stop the Falcons from holding onto Beasley for a salary of just over $12.8 million this season, but he’s unsigned beyond this season and the size of his next contract will be dependent on what kind of production he has this season. Beasley said that he knows “that I’m a good player,” but needs to show that consistently to be the kind of player he showed signs of being a few years ago.

“Again, it’s just consistency,” Beasley said, via Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com. “That’s what keeps you around this league: consistency. You had one great year. You have to get back to that. Any player in this league, if they’re not consistent, how do you gain trust with that individual?”

Head coach Dan Quinn will be running the defense this year and he said Beasley is off to a “good start” in putting together the kind of season that he and the team are looking for in 2019. If things continue to go up from there, Beasley should stand a good chance of sticking around Atlanta a little longer.