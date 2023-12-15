Viaplay Cup final: Aberdeen v Rangers - Barry Robson on Bojan Miovski injury

Key striker Miovski trained with the Aberdeen squad on Friday morning

Viaplay Cup final: Rangers v Aberdeen Venue: Hampden Park, Glasgow Date: Sunday, 17 December Kick-off: 15:00 GMT

Boss Barry Robson believes Aberdeen's experience in Europe this season will help the underdogs rise to the occasion in the Viaplay Cup final with Rangers.

The Dons face Philippe Clement's side on Sunday with 21 points separating the sides in the Scottish Premiership.

But former midfielder Robson said: "This is what the players have worked their whole career for.

"One thing I know about the squad is they have gone to some big stadiums and have been used to the big occasion."

He added: "All the European games will have helped, with being able to play in big games.

"We know we are the underdog but we have a good mentality. It will take a 95- or 100-minute performance and we will need to bring our A game."

Aberdeen sit ninth in the Premiership on 16 points after ending a run of winless matches with victory against Hearts. Second-placed Rangers have won three in a row in the league and remain unbeaten in 13 matches under Clement, who has steered the club into the Europa League last 16.

Robson is hopeful star striker Bojan Miovski will be fit to face Rangers at Hampden following his hamstring injury.

The North Macedonia international, who has scored 12 goals in 25 games this season, had to be replaced in the latter stages of last weekend's win against Hearts.

"He was alright on Friday morning in training," said Robson, who added he was "always optimistic" when asked if Miovski would feature.

"We still have another training session on Saturday so we will see how he is and go from there."