VHSL spring state titles recap 6/8/2024

GLEN ALLEN, Md (DC News Now) – VHSL playoffs concluded Sunday in a quadruple header at Deep Run High School. The boys and girls lacrosse, softball and baseball Class 6 title games would feature an entire DMV slate.

Robinson vs. Battlefield – Class 6 Boys Lacrosse Championship

Robinson came into Sunday posting an undefeated record and found themselves within grasp of perfection, but the 19-2 Battlefield Bobcats were in their way. The Rams started the game off fast going on a 4-0 run early in the 1st, and they did not trail for the rest of the game. Contributions from Logan McHugh and Lars Enge lead Robinson to a 15-7 victory and the state title.

Robinson vs. Yorktown – Class 6 Girls Lacrosse Championship

The Robinson Rams had a chance at bringing home both the boys and girls lacrosse titles back to the school. However the Yorktown Patriots got out ahead and never looked back, putting up an outrageous 22 goals in the championship game. Corrine Rigoli and Elizabeth LaPierre both had impressive performance’s for the Patriots. They’d go on to win 22-10 against Robinson.

McLean vs. South Lakes – Class 6 Baseball Championship

McLean comes into Sunday hot after a 10-4 victory against Glen Allen on Friday, on the other side South Lakes are off a miracle 4-3 victory against Western Branch. South Lakes struck first, with a two-run homer in the first inning. However after that it was all McLean, a bunt from J.W. Harrington with bases loaded opens up the game for the Highlanders. Between the 4th and 7th innings they would bring in 14 runs to the plate, McLean wins 15-5.

Osbourn Park vs. Battlefield – Class 6 Softball Championship

Battlefield High School could still bring a title home as they took on Osbourn Park. Much of the game was scoreless until the 6th inning when the Yellow Jackets were able to bring in three runs, which would proved to be enough. Samantha Borrayo was lights out from the plate as she closed the game out not allowing a score, they beat the Bobcats 3-0.

