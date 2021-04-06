VHSL spring football playoffs begin this weekend

Apr. 6—The Graham football program's non-conference football rivalry with Union was one of the unfortunate casualties of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This week, the rivalry seems to be perking up.

The top-seeded G-Men (5-0) will play the No. 4 Bears (4-2) at Mitchell Stadium, on Saturday, in the VHSL Class 2 Region Semifinals. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.

In the 2019 season, Graham and Union met for the first time in regular season play at Mitchell Stadium. The Bears prevailed 37-35 in that meeting. In the playoffs, Graham rolled to a 48-7 win over Union at Bullitt Park in Big Stone Gap, Va.

In the other side of the Region 2D bracket, third-seeded Tazewell (3-2) will travel to Norton, Va. to face No. 2 seen Central-Wise (4-1) — for a 7 p.m. Friday showdown. The Warriors, who are coached by former Virginia Tech lineman Luke Owens, made their first-ever post-season appearance last season, knocking off Richlands en route to an ill-fated regional championship game meeting with Graham.

Elsewhere in Virginia, the Region 2C pairings will send Radford (4-1) to face top-seeded Appomattox (6-0) for a 7 p.m. Friday game while No. 3 Glenvar (4-2) travels to face second-seeded Dan River (4-0), also on Friday night.

Region 2B pairings send No. 4 Buffalo Gap (3-3) to No. 1 Stuarts Draft (5-1) for a 6 p.m. kickoff on Friday, while No. 3 Page County (4-1) travels to Strasburg (5-1) for a 7 p.m. kickoff on Friday.

Region 2A pairings send No. 4 Poquoson (2-2) to top-seeded Nottoway (3-0) and No. 3 Amelia (3-3) to No. 2 King William (4-0) — both with 7 p.m. kickoffs on Friday.

In spite of having executed five consecutive shutouts, once again unbeaten Narrows was out-pointed by Galax in the playoff pairings. The second-seeded Green Wave (6-0) opens Friday at Harry Ragsdale Field in Narrows, Va. with a 7 p.m. clash with No. 3 Parry McCluer. The top-seeded Maroon Tide (6-0) opens in Galax on Friday night against No. 4 George Wythe (3-2).

Elsewhere in the state, the 1D pairings will send No. 4 Castlewood (5-1) to face No. 1 Holston (5-1) for a Friday game while No. 3 J.I. Burton (2-1) will travel to No. 2 Patrick Henry (5-1) in a 1 p.m. game at a site yet to be announced.

All remaining Class 1 games are slated to be played on Friday.

In Region 1B, No. 4 Altavista (2-4) travels to No. 1 Riverheads (6-0) while No. 3 William Campbell travels to face No. 2 Central-Lunenburg (3-2). In Region 1A, No. 4 Northumberland (1-2) travels to face top-seeded King & Queen (5-0) while No. 3 Rappahannock (1-2) travels to No. 2 West Point (3-2).

