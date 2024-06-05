VHSL scoreboard: Baseball, softball, soccer quarterfinals and lacrosse semifinals are underway

We’ll update the final scores as they come in, so check back throughout the night for more scores, and follow us on X for live coverage, including highlights, pictures and videos. Game stories and recaps of all the games will be posted later on 757Teamz.com.

All those listed are final scores.

Baseball

Class 6

McLean at Lake Braddock

Glen Allen 9, Battlefield 2

Western Branch 7, Freedom of South Riding 3

West Potomac at South Lakes

Class 5

Maury 7, Ocean Lakes 6

Mills Godwin 6, Stone Bridge 0

Franklin County at Riverbend, 6 p.m.

First Colonial 2, Menchville 0

Class 4

Courtland at Gloucester, 7 p.m.

Tuscarora 4, James Wood 3

Dominion at Blacksburg, 6 p.m.

Smithfield at Atlee, 7 p.m.

Class 3

Lafayette 5, Culpeper County 2

Lord Botetourt at Liberty Christian

Fluvanna County at Pulaski County

York 4, Brentsville District 1

Class 2

Poquoson 11, Poquoson 1

Wise Central at Dan River, 6 p.m.

Lebanon 5, Gretna 4

King William 7, Buckingham 6

Class 1

Rappahannock 12, Surry County 0

Auburn 4, Rural Retreat 2

Chilhowie 9, Fort Chiswell 8

Lancaster 4, Rappahannock County 2

Softball

Class 6

South Lakes at Lake Braddock, 7:30 p.m.

Osbourn Park 3, Grassfield 0

Battlefield 2, Cosby 0

James Madison 4, Robinson 1

Class 5

Kellam 11, Kecoughtan 0

Midlothian 3, Lightridge 2

Louisa County at Riverside, 6:30 p.m.

Hickory 5 Granby 3

Class 4

Hanover 4, Gloucester 0

Woodgrove 7, James Wood 1

Jefferson Forest 3, John Champe 2

Atlee 5, Smithfield 0

Class 3

New Kent 6, Kettle Run 0

Staunton River at Turner Ashby

Broadway at Christiansburg

Tabb at Fauquier, 6 p.m.

Class 2

King William 15, Riverheads 1

Appomattox County 5, John Battle 0

Patrick County at Wise Central, 6 p.m.

Randolph-Henry at Woodstock Central

Class 1

Rappahannock 15, Altavista 1

Rye Cove 5, Auburn 0

Eastside 7, Giles 0

Buffalo Gap 4, Middlesex 0

Boys soccer

Class 6

Herndon at Lewis, 7 p.m.

Cosby 4, Colgan 1

Gar-Field 3, Landstown 0

Woodson at McLean, 7:30 p.m.

Class 5

Norview vs. Great Bridge, 7:30 p.m. at Powhatan Field

Independence at Albemarle, 6 p.m.

Mills Godwin at Riverside, 7 p.m.

Cox vs. Menchville, 7 p.m. at Todd Stadium in Newport News

Class 4

Mechanicsville at Smithfield, 6:30 p.m.

Charlottesville at Loudoun County, 5 p.m.

Park View of Sterling at Jefferson Forest, 7 p.m.

Warhill at Atlee, 7 p.m.

Class 3

Culpeper County at Grafton, 6 p.m.

William Byrd at Western Albemarle, 5:30 p.m.

Turner Ashby at Christiansburg, 7 p.m.

Lafayette 4, Maggie Walker 0

Class 2

Madison County at Bruton, 6 p.m.

Marion at Glenvar, 7:39 p.m.

Radford at Graham, 7 p.m.

Arcadia at Clarke County, 6 p.m.

Class 1

Altavista at Northampton, 6 p.m.

Patrick Henry of Glade Spring at Galax, 6 p.m.

Auburn at Honaker, 7 p.m.

West Point at Rappahannock County, 5 p.m.

Girls soccer

Class 6

Oakton at Woodson, 7 p.m.

Colgan at Deep Run, 6 p.m.

Western Branch at Freedom of South Riding, 6 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson Science & Technology at James Madison, 7 p.m.

Class 5

Menchville at First Colonial, 5:30 p.m.

Briar Woods at Midlothian, 6 p.m.

Albemarle at Independence, 6 p.m.

Kellam 5, Maury 0

Class 4

King George vs. Jamestown at Wanner Stadium, 5:30 p.m.

Blacksburg at John Champe, 6 p.m.

Woodgrove at James Wood, 7 p.m.

Smithfield at Hanover, 6 p.m.

Class 3

Fauquier vs. Lafayette at Wanner Stadium, 7 p.m.

Lord Botetourt at Western Albemarle, 7:30 p.m.

Wilson Memorial at Cave Spring, 6 p.m.

Tabb at Brentsville District, 6 p.m.

Class 2

Woodstock Central vs. Poquoson (at Poquoson MS), 6 p.m.

Central Wise at Glenvar, 5:30 p.m.

Radford at Graham, 5 p.m.

Nandua at Clarke County

Class 1

Rappahannock County at Northumberland, 5:30 p.m.

George Wythe at Honaker, 5 p.m.

Galax at Auburn, 5 p.m.

Northampton at West Point, 6 p.m.

Boys lacrosse

Class 5 semifinals

Kellam 9, Patrick Henry of Roanoke 4

Riverside 15, Midlothian 6

Girls lacrosse

Class 5 semifinals

Douglas Freeman 17, Ocean Lakes 4

Lightridge at Riverside, 6 p.m.