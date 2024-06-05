VHSL scoreboard: Baseball, softball, soccer quarterfinals and lacrosse semifinals are underway
We’ll update the final scores as they come in, so check back throughout the night for more scores, and follow us on X for live coverage, including highlights, pictures and videos. Game stories and recaps of all the games will be posted later on 757Teamz.com.
All those listed are final scores.
Baseball
Class 6
McLean at Lake Braddock
Glen Allen 9, Battlefield 2
Western Branch 7, Freedom of South Riding 3
West Potomac at South Lakes
Class 5
Mills Godwin 6, Stone Bridge 0
Franklin County at Riverbend, 6 p.m.
First Colonial 2, Menchville 0
Class 4
Courtland at Gloucester, 7 p.m.
Tuscarora 4, James Wood 3
Dominion at Blacksburg, 6 p.m.
Smithfield at Atlee, 7 p.m.
Class 3
Lafayette 5, Culpeper County 2
Lord Botetourt at Liberty Christian
Fluvanna County at Pulaski County
York 4, Brentsville District 1
Class 2
Poquoson 11, Poquoson 1
Wise Central at Dan River, 6 p.m.
Lebanon 5, Gretna 4
King William 7, Buckingham 6
Class 1
Rappahannock 12, Surry County 0
Auburn 4, Rural Retreat 2
Chilhowie 9, Fort Chiswell 8
Lancaster 4, Rappahannock County 2
Softball
Class 6
South Lakes at Lake Braddock, 7:30 p.m.
Osbourn Park 3, Grassfield 0
Battlefield 2, Cosby 0
James Madison 4, Robinson 1
Class 5
Kellam 11, Kecoughtan 0
Midlothian 3, Lightridge 2
Louisa County at Riverside, 6:30 p.m.
Class 4
Hanover 4, Gloucester 0
Woodgrove 7, James Wood 1
Jefferson Forest 3, John Champe 2
Atlee 5, Smithfield 0
Class 3
New Kent 6, Kettle Run 0
Staunton River at Turner Ashby
Broadway at Christiansburg
Tabb at Fauquier, 6 p.m.
Class 2
King William 15, Riverheads 1
Appomattox County 5, John Battle 0
Patrick County at Wise Central, 6 p.m.
Randolph-Henry at Woodstock Central
Class 1
Rappahannock 15, Altavista 1
Rye Cove 5, Auburn 0
Eastside 7, Giles 0
Buffalo Gap 4, Middlesex 0
Boys soccer
Class 6
Herndon at Lewis, 7 p.m.
Cosby 4, Colgan 1
Gar-Field 3, Landstown 0
Woodson at McLean, 7:30 p.m.
Class 5
Norview vs. Great Bridge, 7:30 p.m. at Powhatan Field
Independence at Albemarle, 6 p.m.
Mills Godwin at Riverside, 7 p.m.
Cox vs. Menchville, 7 p.m. at Todd Stadium in Newport News
Class 4
Mechanicsville at Smithfield, 6:30 p.m.
Charlottesville at Loudoun County, 5 p.m.
Park View of Sterling at Jefferson Forest, 7 p.m.
Warhill at Atlee, 7 p.m.
Class 3
Culpeper County at Grafton, 6 p.m.
William Byrd at Western Albemarle, 5:30 p.m.
Turner Ashby at Christiansburg, 7 p.m.
Lafayette 4, Maggie Walker 0
Class 2
Madison County at Bruton, 6 p.m.
Marion at Glenvar, 7:39 p.m.
Radford at Graham, 7 p.m.
Arcadia at Clarke County, 6 p.m.
Class 1
Altavista at Northampton, 6 p.m.
Patrick Henry of Glade Spring at Galax, 6 p.m.
Auburn at Honaker, 7 p.m.
West Point at Rappahannock County, 5 p.m.
Girls soccer
Class 6
Oakton at Woodson, 7 p.m.
Colgan at Deep Run, 6 p.m.
Western Branch at Freedom of South Riding, 6 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson Science & Technology at James Madison, 7 p.m.
Class 5
Menchville at First Colonial, 5:30 p.m.
Briar Woods at Midlothian, 6 p.m.
Albemarle at Independence, 6 p.m.
Class 4
King George vs. Jamestown at Wanner Stadium, 5:30 p.m.
Blacksburg at John Champe, 6 p.m.
Woodgrove at James Wood, 7 p.m.
Smithfield at Hanover, 6 p.m.
Class 3
Fauquier vs. Lafayette at Wanner Stadium, 7 p.m.
Lord Botetourt at Western Albemarle, 7:30 p.m.
Wilson Memorial at Cave Spring, 6 p.m.
Tabb at Brentsville District, 6 p.m.
Class 2
Woodstock Central vs. Poquoson (at Poquoson MS), 6 p.m.
Central Wise at Glenvar, 5:30 p.m.
Radford at Graham, 5 p.m.
Nandua at Clarke County
Class 1
Rappahannock County at Northumberland, 5:30 p.m.
George Wythe at Honaker, 5 p.m.
Galax at Auburn, 5 p.m.
Northampton at West Point, 6 p.m.
Boys lacrosse
Class 5 semifinals
Kellam 9, Patrick Henry of Roanoke 4
Riverside 15, Midlothian 6
Girls lacrosse
Class 5 semifinals
Douglas Freeman 17, Ocean Lakes 4
Lightridge at Riverside, 6 p.m.