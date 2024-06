ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Christiansburg wins over Fauquier 4-1 in the VHSL Class 3 Softball Semifinals. Christiansburg will play Turner Ashby in the finals Saturday at 11am.

