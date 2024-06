SALEM, Va. (WFXR) — The Glenvar Highlanders advance to the Girls Soccer Class 2 finals where they will play Clarke County as Clarke County shut out Radford in the semis.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFXRtv.