VHSL Class 2 Boys Soccer Semifinals – Glenvar and Radford advance with their semifinal win

SALEM, Va. (WFXR) — The Glenvar Highlanders and the Radford Bobcats will play for the Class 2 boys soccer title on Saturday. Friday, Glenvar advanced with a 4-0 win over Bruton in the semifinals. Radford needed penalty kicks to beat Clarke County in the semifinals.

