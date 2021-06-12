VFW Baseball; Willmar takes 10-2 win over Chaska

Jun. 12—Willmar 10,

Chaska 2

With a six-run seventh inning, Willmar Post 1639 pulled away for a win over Chaska at the 27th Annual Central Minnesota VFW Baseball Classic at Orthopedic Sports Field in Sartell.

Cullen Gregory went 4-for-4 for Willmar with a double, three runs and an RBI. Kadin Brabender was 2-for-5 with a double, a triple, three RBIs and a run scored while Dylan Staska finished 3-for-4 with two runs and an RBI.

Willmar 002 110 6-10 13 1

Chaska 010 010 0- 2 7 3

Hitting — Willmar: Dylan Staska 3-4 r-2 rbi, Cullen Gregory 4-4 2b r-3 rbi hbp, Carter Kallevig 1-3 r rbi-3 bb sac, Mason Thole 1-5, William Sportel 1-2 r bb-2, Henry Michelson 1-3 r-2, Kadin Brabender 2-5 2b 3b r rbi-3 ... Chaska: Not available

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) — Willmar: Staska (W) 5 2/3-7-2-1-4-3, Chase Birchard 1 1/3-0-0-0-0-1 ... Chaska: Not available

Becker 11,

Willmar 1

Held to one hit and one run, Willmar Post 1639 opened play Friday morning with a five-inning loss to Becker at Sartell High School.

The lone hit came from Jaydon Garnhardt, who hit a single in the top of the third inning that advanced a runner into scoring position. In the next at-bat, Carter Kallevig reached home on a groundout.

Willmar 001 00- 1 1 3

Becker 005 15-11 11 4

Hitting — Willmar: Jaydon Garnhardt 1-1, Kadin Brabender 0-3 rbi, Carter Kallevig r ... Becker: Not available

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) — Willmar: Cullen Gregory (L) 3 2/3-5-6-1-3-4, Rich Becker 1-6-5-1-0-1 ... Becker: Not available