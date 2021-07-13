VFW Baseball: Willmar falls to Hutchinson 15-3

Jul. 13—Kyle Schumann went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBI to help Hutchinson to the five-inning victory at Willmar.

Hutchinson scored six in the fifth inning to put this one away.

For Willmar, Henry Michelson went 2-for-3. Logan Bass was 1-for-2 with a run, a triple and a hit-by-pitch. Dylan Staska was 1-for-2 with a run, an RBI and a walk. Mattix Swanson was 1-for-2 with a run and a walk for Post 1639.

VFW Baseball

Hutchinson 15, Willmar 3

Kyle Schumann went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBI to help Hutchinson to the five-inning victory at Willmar.

Hutchinson scored six in the fifth inning to put this one away.

For Willmar, Henry Michelson went 2-for-3. Logan Bass was 1-for-2 with a run, a triple and a hit-by-pitch. Dylan Staska was 1-for-2 with a run, an RBI and a walk. Mattix Swanson was 1-for-2 with a run and a walk for Post 1639.

Hutchinson 351 06-15 9 1

Willmar 100 11-3 5 3

Hitting — Hutchinson: M.J. Flores 1-2 r-3 rbi bb-2 2b sf sb, Nick Walser 1-2 r-3 rbi bb-2 2b, Kyle Schumann 2-3 r-2 rbi-3 hr hbp, Sam Hanson 0-0 r hbp, Landon Olsen 0-3 r rbi-3 bb, Griff Telecky 1-3 r rbi-2 bb, Aidan McGraw 0-2 hbp, Hunter Lien 0-1 r sb, Hayden Smith 1-1 r rbi-2, Dylan Schwarzrock 1-3 r hbp sb, Andrew Weisenberger 2-4 r rbi ... Willmar: Logan Bass 1-2 r 3b hbp, Dylan Staska 1-2 r rbi bb, Cullen Gregory 0-2 hbp, Mason Thole 0-2 bb, Mattix Swanson 1-2 r bb, Jaydon Garnhardt 0-1 rbi bb hbp, Henry Michelson 2-3

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) — Hutchinson: Alec Hadlestad (W) 4-4-2-1-1-3, Telecky 1-1-1-1-3-0 ... Willmar: Landon Ogdahl (L) 1 1/3-3-8-3-4-1, Rich Becker 1 2/3 -3-1-1-0-1, Carter Kallevig 1-0-3-3-2-0, Garnhardt 1 3-3-1-1-1