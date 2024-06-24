VFW baseball roundup: Willmar Post 1639 goes undefeated at Monticello

Jun. 23—MONTICELLO — The Willmar VFW baseball team wrapped up a perfect weekend at the Monticello tournament with a convincing victory over Sleepy Eye.

Post 1639 scored four runs in the bottom of the first inning and never looked back in an 11-1 five-inning victory on Sunday.

Willmar finished the weekend 3-0.

Eli Hagen finished 2-for-2 with a triple, a double, an RBI and a run scored against Sleepy Eye. Jordan Ellingson was 2-for-2 with three RBIs, two runs and a pair of stolen bases.

Logan Fagerlie collected the win after tossing all five innings.

Post 1639 hosts Alexandria for a doubleheader at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Klemmetson Field.

Six players had hits for Willmar in an abbreviated four-inning win over Anoka on Saturday at Monticello.

Hudson Sjoberg was 1-for-1 with a pair of RBIs. He was also the winning pitcher, striking out six over four innings.

Logan Fagerlie, Aiden Paulson, Jonah Raitz, Riley Laumer and Trey Tallman also had hits for Post 1639.

Trailing 3-0 after the first inning, Willmar was able to claw back to get a win in its opening game against Forest Lake on Saturday at Monticello.

Post 1639 scored a run in the fourth inning, followed by three runs in the top of the sixth.

Reese Christianson was 2-for-4 with a run, an RBI and a stolen base for Willmar. Trey Tallman drove in a pair of runs in a 1-for-2 showing.

Gavin Evenson earned the win after striking out four over six innings. Jordan Ellingson claimed the save with two strikeouts in an inning of work.

Cold Spring VFW Post 6915 went off for nine runs in the bottom of the fourth inning in a win over New London-Spicer Saturday at Cold Spring.

Cold Spring out-hit NLS 13-6.

Matt Jamma was NLS' top hitter, going 2-for-2. Harper Hoffman ad Zack Lageson each had RBIs in the loss.