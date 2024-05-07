VFW 2166 to host 5th annual Auxiliary Golf Classic in Elizabethton

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 2166 is hosting its 5th annual Auxiliary Golf Tournament on May 24.

It’s taking place at the Elizabethton Golf Course and there are two different tee times, 8:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m., with shotgun starts.

Post 2166 said it’s still looking for sponsors and players.

The money helps the veteran group support other veterans, service members and the community.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.