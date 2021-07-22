VFL Ted Schwanger reflects on playing Texas in the 1953 Cotton Bowl, discusses Longhorns joining SEC

Ted Schwanger played for Tennessee from 1952-53.

He was a fullback in the Vols’ single-wing offense in 1952.

Tennessee concluded the 1952 season with a New Year’s Day game against Texas in the Cotton Bowl. The Longhorns defeated Tennessee, 16-0.

Schwanger rushed for 22 yards on five attempts.

He discussed the 1953 Cotton Bowl and how he is in favor of Texas and Oklahoma joining the Southeastern Conference.

“It was quite an experience,” Schwanger told Vols Wire of Tennessee playing Texas in the 1953 Cotton Bowl. “Texas had a really good football team. We were ranked eighth and they were tenth. Texas had a good defense and we had a good defense. Our defense was much stronger than our offense was.

“Texas and Oklahoma will add a lot. It would help their programs. It adds more prestige to the whole league.”