VFL Mark Ingram hires Trent Dilfer as UAB’s head coach

UAB director of athletics and former Vol Mark Ingram has hired a new football head coach for the Blazers.

Ingram hired Trent Dilfer as UAB’s head coach.

Dilfer comes to UAB after serving as head coach at Lipscomb Academy in Nashville, Tennessee.

Dilfer won a Super Bowl championship as Baltimore’s starting quarterback in 2000.

“Having the opportunity to lead such a quality program like UAB is one that I am beyond excited about,” Dilfer said in a press release. “The investments the university has made for UAB Football aligns with my vision of taking this program to new heights as we join the American Athletic Conference and compete annually for the highest prize of playing in the College Football Playoff. I would like to thank President Ray Watts, Director of Athletics Mark Ingram and the entire search committee for their commitment to excellence and for trusting in me as we venture into this new era of UAB Football together.”

Ingram discussed the hiring additionally in a press release.

“Trent is a proven winner on and off the field at all levels and will be a tremendous leader for our program,” Ingram said. “He is a Super Bowl-winning quarterback who played the game at its highest level for many years, and he has coached some of the top quarterbacks who are currently NFL franchise players. Trent’s goals and vision for our program is to lead UAB to the College Football Playoff and we have no doubt that he is the right coach to lead our transition in the American Athletic Conference. Most importantly, Trent is an outstanding man, husband and father with tremendous character who fits our department’s core values of winning championships, graduating with honors and making a difference in our community.”

An inside look at VFL Mark Ingram’s accomplishments as UAB’s athletics director

Ingram was hired as UAB’s athletics director on May 1, 2015, leaving his position as executive senior associate athletics director at Temple. At Temple, he hired Matt Rhule as the Owls’ football head coach.

Ingram played at Tennessee from 1995-96. He was a long snapper for the Vols.

After completing a master’s degree at UT in sports administration in 1997, Ingram joined UT’s athletics department in 1998, serving as an assistant director of development.

From 2002-06, Ingram was an assistant athletics director for development at the University of Missouri, and then served in the same role at the University of Georgia before returning to Tennessee in 2007 as senior associate athletics director.

During his time working in UT’s athletics department, Ingram helped with renovations across campus that included Neyland Stadium and Lindsey Nelson Stadium. His responsibilities were raising money and working on design that included getting Charlie Anderson on board to build the Anderson Training Center with a $48 million contribution.

Since Ingram’s arrival with the Blazers, the former Vol has been able to be a part of building over 20 capital projects and facility renovations as UAB’s athletics director.

