VFL Josh Dobbs headlines ‘Night of Champions’ fundraiser

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – There was hardly an empty seat in the MeadowView Convention Center, as the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Kingsport hosted its ‘Night of Champions’ fundraiser on Saturday.

The event celebrated high school athletes from Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia while raising funds to support various after-school activities and summer camps.

It is a cause former Tennessee Volunteer and current San Francisco 49ers quarterback Josh Dobbs is happy to support.

“I spent a lot of time at the Boys and Girls Club, and I love what they do, man,” he said. “Just pour into the youth – wanting them to come together, compete obviously, but also continue to enrich in them the skills to be successful in the classroom.”

“Outside of their realm of sport, man, it’s really cool to see what they do, and I’m honored to be a part of this event,” he continued.

Dobbs was the event’s keynote speaker, and News Channel 11 Sports’ Kenny Hawkins was the host.

The quarterback also signed autographs for those in attendance before sharing his personal story of perseverance and preparedness.

After a strong career with the University of Tennessee from 2013-2016, Dobbs took his talents to the National Football League. Entering his eighth season as a pro, he’s been a journeyman. He’s played for four teams in the last five seasons – Pittsburgh, Tennessee, Arizona and Minnesota.

But, his time spent as a starter for both the Cardinals and Vikings showed him the importance of seizing every opportunity when it comes knocking.

This offseason, he signed a one-year contract with the San Francisco 49ers. Although he wouldn’t mind calling one place home for a while, he recognizes the value of playing for different teams over the years.

“It’s part of the journey, man,” he said. “Each opportunity only has grown – each opportunity has only opened a bigger door for the next opportunity to be a bigger role. So, that’s what I know.”

“As I said, my journey is unique, and there’s always something that you may not like within it all,” he added. “But, if you embrace those adverse points and learn to grow – you learn to really conquer them. You’re only going to be more mentally tough for the next opportunity.”

Dobbs and the 49ers will resume offseason workouts with mandatory minicamp from June 4-6.

