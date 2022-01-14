VFL Clark Duncan retires from South-Doyle

South-Doyle High School (Knoxville, Tennessee) football head coach and athletics director Clark Duncan has announced his retirement effective at the end of the 2021-22 academic year.

He served as South-Doyle’s head coach since 2009.

Duncan played for the Vols and was a part of head coach Johnny Majors’ first recruiting class at Tennessee in 1977.

He was a four-year starter for Tennessee in the defensive secondary. Duncan was a first team All-Southeastern Conference standout and a second team All-American as a freshman.

Duncan was inducted into the Greater Knoxville Sports Hall of Fame in 2020.

He coached in Knoxville for 41 years.

