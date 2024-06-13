VfB Stuttgart striker Sehrou Guirassy on Borussia Dortmund links: “We’ll know in a few weeks what will happen.“

Speaking to Sky Germany, VfB Stuttgart striker Sehrou Guirassy had spoken on the rumours linking him with a move to Borussia Dortmund this summer.

When asked about the rumours and if he can imagine a move to Die Schwarzgelben, Guirassy said: “Definitely. It’s a very big club. But nothing is advanced, I’m still under contract with VfB. Now it’s time for a vacation. We’ll know in a few weeks what will happen.“

Guirassy has recently been linked with a move to Dortmund due to his €18m release clause as well as the fact that Dortmund are in the market for a new striker this summer.

Last season was the best of Guirassy’s career as he finished with 30 goals and three assists in 30 games. The 28-year-old played a big role in not only helping Stuttgart finish second in the Bundesliga ahead of Bayern Munich but also qualify for the Champions League for the first time in 14 years.

However, for Stuttgart, it seems as if they are already beginning to be pulled apart by bigger clubs. Centre-back Hiroki Ito is set to join Bayern after having his €30m release clause activated, while Waldemar Anton and Chris Führich have attracted interest from other clubs, along with Guirassy.

GGFN | Jack Meenan