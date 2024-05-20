VfB Stuttgart sign striker Woltemade on free transfer from Bremen

Werder Bremen's Nick Woltemade stands at the center circle during the German Bundesliga soccer match between TSG 1899 Hoffenheim and Werder Bremen at PreZero Arena. Jan-Philipp Strobel/dpa

Striker Nick Woltemade is joining VfB Stuttgart on a free transfer from Werder Bremen, the Bundesliga runners-up said on Monday.

Stuttgart said that the 22-year-old Woltemade has signed a contract until 2028.

Bremen-born Woltemade rose through the Werder academy and made his Bundesliga debut for them in 2020. He played on loan at Elversberg in the third division in 2022-23, helping them to promotion into the second tier, and then featured in 30 matches, scoring twice, after his return to Bremen last season.

"Nick proved his qualities last season and has established himself in the Bundesliga. He is a powerful striker," Stuttgart sporting director Fabian Wohlgemuth said.

Under-21 international Woltemade said: "I have a special family connection to VfB and am highly motivated to now be able to play there myself, where I often watched enthusiastically during training as a young boy on holiday."

Stuttgart have two excellent forwards in Serhou Guirassy (28 goals and five assists) and German international Deniz Undav (18 goals and 10 assists) but their future is not clear.