VfB Stuttgart eye potential replacement for Sehrou Guirassy

kicker reports that VfB Stuttgart are eyeing Hamburg’s Robert Glatzel as a potential replacement for Sehrou Guirassy if he leaves the club in the summer.

The future of striker Guirassy is still up in the air as he has begun to attract interest from Borussia Dortmund and has shown no signs of commitment to the Bundesliga’s Vizemeister. So, Stuttgart have begun to look at potential replacements for the 28 year old.

Hamburg’s Glatzel is one of the candidates to replace Guirassy. It is said a year ago, Stuttgart had reached an agreement with Glatzel to move to the MHP Arena but he decided to stay at HSV.

The 30 year old has a release clause worth €2m in his contract.

Glatzel finished the 2.Bundesliga season as the joint top scorer in the league with 22 goals level with Christos Tzolis (Fortuna Düsseldorf) and Haris Tabakovic (Hertha Berlin).

Stuttgart are still working on keeping Deniz Undav at the club permanently after a very successful loan. While VfB have already completed the signings of Yannik Keitel, Nick Woltemade, Justin Diehl and Julian Chabot as they prepare for their return to the Champions League.

GGFN | Jack Meenan