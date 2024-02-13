Vezenkov re-injures ankle, to be re-evaluated in 4 to 6 weeks

Vezenkov re-injures ankle, to be re-evaluated in 4 to 6 weeks originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Rookie forward Sasha Vezenkov has been diagnosed with a grade 3 right ankle sprain and will be re-evaluated in four to six weeks, the Kings announced Tuesday.

Vezenkov sustained the injury during practice Saturday. He had just returned to the lineup against the Detroit Pistons on Feb. 7 after missing seven games with moderate right ankle sprain.

The 28-year-old played in just over five minutes in the Kings' loss to the Pistons and nearly 16 minutes in Sacramento's win over the Denver Nuggets on Friday night.

Vezenkov sat out the Kings' 133-127 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday and will miss a large portion of the remainder of the season.

Before the injury, Vezenkov was averaging 5.6 points and 2.5 rebounds in 35 games this season.

The Kings, who currently sit No. 7 in the Western Conference with two games to play before the NBA All-Star break, signed the 2023 EuroLeague MVP to a three-year, $20 million contract in July.