Veterinarian plans to open new clinic on closed Rochester golf course in 2024

Nov. 11—ROCHESTER — A local veterinarian is planning to tee up a new "fear-free" practice — Homeward Bound Animal Clinic — in a former Rochester golf clubhouse in 2024.

Dr. Natalie Lucca, who currently works at Northern Valley Animal Clinic in Rochester, is revamping the clubhouse building at 50 45th Ave. SW on the ground of the former

Meadow Lakes Golf Course,

which closed in 2012.

She hopes to open her Homeward Bound Animal Clinic in late March 2024. She anticipates the clinic will be staffed by a team of four or five.

Lucca, who grew up in Rochester, has been caring for animals locally as a veterinarian since 2016 at Northern Valley and before that at the Banfield Pet Hospital. She is also one of the vets who works with the animals at the

Oxbow Park & Zollman Zoo.

She said the time has come for her to follow her dream, step out on her own and create her own clinic.

"I want to provide quality care and a safe place for pets, clients and staff, where everyone is welcome. I want to serve the community and do what I can for every person and every pet," said Lucca. "I just want to practice high-quality medicine, my way."

Her approach is to focus on "fear-free" care for animals.

"Fear-free is about being at the animal's level to break down the barriers of fear of being in a new place or getting treatment done. It is about reducing stress and making the experience more enjoyable for the animals," she explained.

Homeward Bound will offer care for dogs, cats and more exotic pets. She includes reptiles, amphibians, rabbits, gerbils, hamsters and sugar gliders in the list of exotics.

"Not a lot of veterinarians will see exotics in the Rochester area and some offer only limited care for exotics," said Lucca. "I hope to be able to do more for exotics as part of my practice."

One reason that she chose the former clubhouse for her new clinic is that part of Rochester doesn't have a lot of options for vet care.

"It's a growing area with lots of development in the area. I just wanted to find an area in Rochester that didn't have an overpopulation of clinics," said Lucca.

This is the latest project in that former clubhouse building. In 2017, it had a run as a members-only cigar establishment called the

Corona Club at the Meadows.

In other action on the course grounds,

Med City Electric

also recently moved its operation into a nearby building at 70 45th Ave. SW.