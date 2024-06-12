Veterans Voices : E.C. Glass head track and field coach Rodney Smith

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — For E.C. glass head track and field coach Rodney Smith, he bleeds blue and white through and through for the E.C. Glass Hilltoppers. Smith ran track for Glass in 1988 and 1989. After graduating from E.C. Glass, Smith joined the Army serving from 1989-1992. It included time going over to the Middle East for the Gulf War. Smith says his time in the Army was valuable for overcoming one thing in his life.

“I needed the military more than I thought I did. Because I was kind of shy. Even though we had a lot of success in track. But after being in Iraq, that shyness went away real quick it makes you brave. You know and you understand missions. So I was on a mission to get something accomplished,” said Smith.

Since 2000, Rodney smith has been on a mission coaching track and field at his alma mater of E.C. Glass. He has applied what he learned serving his country with leading the Hilltoppers track and field program.

“We have discipline here and we have standards that I expect them to follow and pushing the kids but understanding for a reason. Pushing them to be better for a reason. So they can have a better life. My goal for them is for them when they come back at 22-23-24 and say hey coach I had a really good time,” said Smith.

