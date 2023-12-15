With veterans ready to return, Detroit Red Wings boot Jonatan Berggren back to minors

Points in three straight games was not enough to extend Jonatan Berggren's stay with the Detroit Red Wings.

The 23-year-old winger got booted back to the minors Friday, shortly after Wings coach Derek Lalonde indicated two veterans are expected to be back as soon as Saturday when the Wings play the Flyers in Philadelphia.

J.T. Compher, who has been dealing with a lower-body injury, is mended, as is Klim Kostin (undisclosed). Lalonde said he was certain Kostin would play Saturday, and that the decision on Compher would come after the morning skate.

Detroit Red Wings right wing Jonatan Berggren (48) defends Carolina Hurricanes center Jordan Staal (11) during the first period at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023.

Berggren took part in Friday's practice, skating on the fourth line. It turned out he was filling in for Christian Fischer, who didn't skate but Lalonde put that down to a maintenance day.

Berggren has appeared in seven games this season with the Wings, producing two goals and two assists, and a plus-four rating.

He scored in Tuesday's 6-4 victory at St. Louis and in Monday's 6-3 loss at the Dallas Stars. Both goals came because Berggren was near the net. He also had an assist on Michael Rasmussen's goal in Thursday's 2-1 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes.

Berggren has 15 points in 16 games this season with the Grand Rapids Griffins. He was assigned to the minors out of training camp, after producing 15 goals in 67 games with the Wings last season, with a directive to work on the defensive side of his game.

Appeal to be heard

Detroit Red Wings left wing David Perron (57) skates with the puck chased by Minnesota Wild defenseman Jonas Brodin (25) in the second period at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023.

Lalonde indicated David Perron's appeal for his six-game suspension for crosschecking Ottawa's Artem Zub will be heard before the sixth game, which is Wednesday. At best, then, the Wings could regain Perron for the Dec. 20 game at the Winnipeg Jets.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Red Wings re-assign Jonatan Berggren to minors