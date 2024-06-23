Veterans attend race for free at Watkins Glen International

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) — As a token of appreciation for their service, veterans and military personnel attended the IMSA Sportscar Championship at Watkins Glen International at no charge.

Navy veteran Ronald Martin who served from 1964 to 1968 said, “Veterans deserve what they get. There are things that they deserve to get because I’ll tell you what they served their country. They served the nation and they should be grateful for them.”

Veteran Gary Kenyon from Corning served in the Air Force from 1965 to 1969 and added, “I think its a nice gesture. A lot of times people don’t appreciate the sacrifice it is to be a veteran and it’s nice to have something like this.”

“We served our country. I like to see that we get to come in here for free to enjoy the same kinds of things that they enjoy doing,” said Army veteran Timohy Bliss, who served from 1974 until 2008.

