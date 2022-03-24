Which veteran WRs could be trade targets for Packers?

The Green Bay Packers have a glaring need at wide receiver after trading away Davante Adams, and it’s possible a rookie or two won’t be enough for Aaron Rodgers and the Packers to get by in the passing game in 2022. This is a Super Bowl-caliber roster everywhere else, so general manager Brian Gutekunst might need to get bold and make a big trade for a veteran receiver.

Rookies can be unreliable in Year 1, and the free-agent options aren’t super appealing. Odell Beckham Jr., Julio Jones and Jarvis Landry are among the receivers available, but Beckham Jr. could miss a big chunk of the 2022 season while recovering from ACL surgery, Jones has missed 14 games to injury over the last two seasons and Landry is more of a slot receiver type and less of a No. 1 target. A trade, using draft capital just acquired by dealing away Adams, could be the more attractive option, especially for a win-now football team with the NFL MVP at quarterback.

Who could the Packers realistically target in a trade scenario? Here are some potential options.

Terry McLaurin, Washington

Washington Football Team wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17)

The NFL world has already seen what can happen when a wide receiver and team hit a snag in negotiations on a new contract. McLaurin, who has three straight seasons with at least 900 receiving yards, could be next. He’s entering the final year of his rookie deal in 2022 and wants long-term security. Washington wants to keep him, but players have more and more power over their situations these days. Would getting a first- or second-round draft pick tempt Washington to deal him inside the conference? While the Packers might not want to give up draft capital just to pay big bucks for a wide receiver, McLaurin is probably worth it. He’s been a reliable No. 1 target since his rookie season and is averaging 8.7 yards per target for his career.

DeVante Parker, Dolphins

Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

The Dolphins just acquired Tyreek Hill in a blockbuster trade and might be interested in trading away Parker to help recoup some lost draft capital. Parker is still only 29 and fits the Davante Adams mold as an outside receiver. He hasn’t been as productive the last two seasons, but he’s still only a couple of years removed from catching 72 passes for 1,202 yards and nine touchdowns (while averaging 9.4 yards per target) from Ryan Fitzpatrick. Pair him with Aaron Rodgers and the production and efficiency could come roaring back. If traded to Green Bay, Parker’s cap hit would be under $7 million each of the next two seasons.

Brandin Cooks, Texans

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

All Brandin Cooks does is quietly produce 1,000-yard receiving seasons no matter where he is or who is throwing him the football. Over eight NFL seasons, Cooks has six 1,000-yard seasons, including one with four different teams. Could he make it 5-for-5 with the Packers? Cooks averages 9.1 yards per target for his career and doesn’t turn 29 until September. Team him with Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb and a draft pick and the Packers could have something cooking at receiver. Cooks has a base salary of $12.5 million in 2022, so the Packers would have to find a way to restructure his deal to make a trade work.

DK Metcalf/Tyler Lockett, Seahawks

Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

A long shot, to be sure. Metcalf is a terrific young receiver on a cheap rookie deal; Lockett is under contract for at least the next two seasons at reasonable cap numbers. Despite trading Russell Wilson, the Seahawks might not believe they are in a rebuilding stage. And trading a top pass-catching target to a contending team in the NFC is probably very low on the Seahawks’ wish list this offseason. But if either is available or becomes available, the Packers have to be in the mix. Metcalf has all the physical traits of a long-time No. 1 receiver, while Lockett has been one of the most underrated receivers in football for a half-decade. Adding either would be an instant upgrade.

Corey Davis, Jets

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Davis is still only 27 years old and has experience playing in the Matt LaFleur offense (2018 with Titans). The fifth overall pick in the 2017 draft missed eight games to a core muscle injury during a disappointing first year in New York last season. Would the Jets move on already? They were in on the Tyreek Hill sweepstakes. Remember, LaFleur’s brother, Mike, is the offensive coordinator in New York, potentially making this a tricky trade to pull off logistically. He has a base salary of $13 million in 2022, but the Packers could drastically lower that number with a simple restructure.

Laviska Shenault, Jaguars

Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

The Jaguars spent big money to acquire Christian Kirk and Zay Jones in free agency. Is Shenault, the 42nd overall pick in 2020, still in the team’s long-term plans at receiver? He managed only 619 receiving yards on 100 targets last season, but a change of scenery – including a new quarterback and a new offense – could do him wonders. While Shenault is probably not a true No. 1 receiver, his versatile skillset still looks like a good fit in the Matt LaFleur offense. Adding Shenault and a high draft pick could be the talent infusion the Packers need at receiver.

Chase Claypool, Steelers

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Steelers might not be willing to deal Claypool after losing JuJu Smith-Schuster in free agency, but calling about his availability would still be worth it for the Packers. Claypool is 23 years old and still growing as a player, but he has the size the Packers prefer at receiver and two straight seasons with at least 800 receiving yards in the NFL. The Steelers might be ready to talk after Claypool produced a disappointing second season featuring drops and a few head-scratching moments. If so, a trade with Claypool coming to Green Bay and draft capital going to Pittsburgh could help both franchises.

Darius Slayton, Giants

New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton (86).

Slayton is heading into the final year of his rookie deal following a disappointing 2021 season. He caught 98 passes for 1,491 yards and 10 scores during his first two seasons in the NFL, but his production dropped off sharply while playing for one of the worst offenses and quarterbacks in football in 2021. The Giants are going in a new direction under Brian Daboll and might want to sell off valuable pieces. Slayton, 25, is probably best suited as a No. 2 option, but he can win down the field and might just need a better quarterback to really reach his full potential as a playmaker.

