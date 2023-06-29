Veteran WR Marquise Goodwin named off-season workout standout

General manager Andrew Berry has added several key additions to the Cleveland Browns and around Deshaun Watson to make the passing attack potent. The trade for Elijah Moore stands out but it was the veteran speedster Marquise Goodwin that caught the attention of ESPN’s Jake Trotter in off-season workouts.

“The Browns made a couple of noteworthy moves to upgrade their receiving corps this offseason, trading for Elijah Moore and drafting Cedric Tillman in the third round. Yet another under-the-radar addition, the 32-year-old Goodwin, dominated Cleveland’s minicamp, flashing the downfield wheels that could make him an intriguing weapon for quarterback Deshaun Watson.”

Goodwin adds much-needed speed to the wide receiver room and isn’t showing any sign of lost speed. He has carved out a long NFL career for a reason, he can stretch the field vertically and make explosive plays and that’s exactly what the Browns have been missing.

