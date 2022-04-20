Veteran DE Vinny Curry re-signs with Jets

Alex Smith
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Vinny Curry
    Vinny Curry
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Robert Saleh
    American football coach
Vinny Curry in bright green Jets practice Jersey
Vinny Curry in bright green Jets practice Jersey

After missing the entire 2021 season, veteran defensive end Vinny Curry has re-signed with the Jets.

Curry, a 33-yeard-old native of Neptune, N.J., signed with the Jets last offseason but was placed on the reserve/Non-Football Injury list in late August after he was diagnosed with a rare blood disorder.

A second-round pick out of Marshall in 2012, Curry adds some experience to a young Jets D-line, providing head coach Robert Saleh with a veteran presence up front.

A healthy Curry would give the Jets a rotational pass-rushing piece, as he's racked up 32.5 sacks in nine seasons.

His best production came back in the 2014 season with the Eagles, when he recorded nine sacks as a situational pass-rusher off the bench. Curry also started all 16 games for the Eagles in 2017, as they went on to win Super Bowl LII.

The terms of his new contract were not disclosed by the team.

