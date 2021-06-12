Veteran tight end reportedly works out for Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens have one of the best tight end duos in the entire NFL with Mark Andrews and Nick Boyle. However, the team might want to add another veteran playmaker at the position, as they’re looking at more options.

Adam Caplan of SiriusXM and Fox Sports Radio reported that Baltimore brought in veteran tight end Charles Clay for a visit late this week.

Veteran TE Charles Clay worked out for the #Ravens late this week, source said. Ravens OC Greg Roman worked with Clay (2015, 2016) with the #Bills. — Adam Caplan (@caplannfl) June 11, 2021

Clay has played for nine seasons in the NFL, last playing in 2019. He’s accumulated 357 receptions for 3,868 yards and 24 touchdowns during his career. Clay is a versatile player, and can play in a H-back role, much like former Raven Kyle Juszczyk and fifth-round pick Ben Mason. If Baltimore believes that Clay could add another dimension to their offense, they could bring him into training camp and see if he can carve out a role for himself on the Ravens’ final 53-man roster.

The Ravens currently have a lot of other tight ends vying for a roster spot, including Josh Oliver, Eric Tomlinson, Jacob Breeland and Eli Wolf. Clay would compete with those players and others if signed by Baltimore.