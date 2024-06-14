Veteran star remains key to Spain’s Euro 2024 plans

Spain kick off their Euro 2024 campaign against Croatia on June 15 in Berlin.

La Roja have been placed in a difficult group, paired in Group B with Croatia, alongside defending champions Italy and Albania.

Luis de la Fuente is still assessing his options over who will start against Zlatko Dalic’s experienced team but some calls have already been made.

Defence is a key focus for de la Fuente, and he is expected to keep faith with veteran Aymeric Laporte at centre back, despite missing recent games.

De la Fuente has dismissed reports of Laporte suffering with chronic injuries, with his omission from previous squad smore based on precautions, as he remained in Saudi Arabia.

Laporte’s place in de la Fuente’s XI looks to be set in stone and the Spain head coach has tipped him for a key role at the tournament.

“Laporte has not been injured, he had discomfort, and for me he is one of the best in his position”, as per reports from Marca.

Laporte is the most capped centre back in Spain’s squad and the third most internationally experienced defender on the panel.