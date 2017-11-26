Veteran sack-master Suggs makes case to join Ravens elite

FILE - In this Aug. 2, 2017 file photo, Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker Terrell Suggs walks on the field during an NFL football training camp practice in Owings Mills, Md. Suggs has been terrorizing quarterbacks for 15 years now, and at age 35 is still going strong. He has 7 sacks this season and will be looking to enhance that number Monday, Nov. 27 night against Houston. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

BALTIMORE (AP) -- The short list of the Baltimore Ravens' greatest defensive players begins with Ray Lewis and ends with Ed Reed.

That's it.

Perhaps it's time to add another name to that elite club. Terrell Suggs has been harassing quarterbacks for 15 years now, and at age 35 is still going strong.

He has 7+ sacks this season and will be looking to enhance that number Monday night when Baltimore (5-5) hosts Houston (4-6).

Suggs' statistics, as well as the leadership he's provided in the locker room and on the field, put him alongside Lewis and Reed as the Ravens' best of the best.

''One hundred percent,'' Baltimore safety Eric Weddle said. ''He's right even with both those guys. To play that long with this organization and the things he's accomplished, and doing it at such a high level for so many years, is very rare. He'll be on the Mount Rushmore for the Ravens, and rightfully so. He's earned it - and still has a lot left in the tank.''

When Suggs was drafted in the first round of 2003 as a 20-year-old out of Arizona State, he spoke excitedly about being a member of the renowned Ravens defense. Then he went out and proved he belonged.

Suggs had 12 sacks and was The Associated Press Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2003. He was the NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2011, has been selected to six Pro Bowls, earned a Super Bowl ring in 2012 and is the franchise leader with 122 sacks.

After spending the offseason working harder than ever before, he's become the focal point of a unit that has registered three shutouts and forced 23 turnovers. Though he's long had a reputation for being brash, Suggs was quite reserved when talking about his play this season.

''It is kind of like the no-hitter. You don't really talk about it,'' he said. ''You just try to continue to progress and play well every week. I like to say I have not hit my cruising altitude yet; I'm still trying to ascend.''