Veteran RB Damien Williams to sign with Raiders

Veteran running back Damien Williams, who spent the 2021 season with the Chicago Bears, will join his third team in three years this preseason. File Photo by Mark Black/UPI

Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Veteran running back Damien Williams agreed to sign with the Las Vegas Raiders, his agent announced Friday.

Agent Ian Greengross announced the signing Friday morning on Twitter. Williams, 31, spent last season with the Atlanta Falcons.

Williams, who entered the league in 2014 as an undrafted free agent signing by the Miami Dolphins, was a member of the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl-winning team in 2020.

The Falcons signed the eight-year veteran in March 2022 and placed him on injured reserve in September. He was released in December. Williams totaled two yards on two carries in one game last season.

He logged 267 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns in 12 games in 2021 for the Chicago Bears. Williams totaled a career-high 711 yards from scrimmage and seven scores in 11 games in 2019 for the Chiefs.

Running back Damien Williams scored two touchdowns in Super Bowl LIV, helping the Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers. File Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI

He then helped the Chiefs win the title with 104 rushing yards, 29 receiving yards and two touchdowns against the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV.

Williams totaled 2,606 yards from scrimmage and 25 touchdowns through his first 98 NFL appearances.

Running back Damien Williams spent two seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs. File Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI

Reigning NFL rushing champion Josh Jacobs, Zamir White, Ameer Abdullah, Brandon Bolden, Brittain Brown and Sincere McCormick are among the running backs on the Raiders roster. Jacobs was offered the franchise tag in March, but has yet to sign his tender, with his holdout reaching into the preseason.

The Raiders will host the San Francisco 49ers in their preseason opener at 4 p.m. EDT Sunday in Las Vegas.