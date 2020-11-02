Veteran RB Alfred Morris among Giants activated from practice squad for game vs. Bucs

Prior to the Giants' game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday Night Football, some practice squad reinforcements were activated.

Among them was veteran RB Alfred Morris, who takes over for the injured Devonta Freeman. It will be Morris' Giants debut if he gets in the game, and his first contest since Week 9 of last season -- his only game with the Arizona Cardinals.

Morris' career kicked off with the then-Washington Redskins, rushing for over 1,000 yards in three straight seasons. But it hasn't been smooth sailing from there, bouncing between the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers before the Cardinals.

Montre Hartage will be a secondary depth player as well. CB Ryan Lewis was listed as doubtful, and reports from MetLife Stadium is that he wasn't seen during warmups. Also, Adrian Colbert is out with a shoulder injury.

Finally, G Chad Slade gets the promotion and fills in for Will Hernandez, who is still dealing with his positive COVID-19 test. The Giants do appear to have the linemen that were in close contact with Hernandez active in this one.