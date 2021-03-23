Veteran quarterback Joe Flacco signing with Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles are signing longtime NFL quarterback and former University of Delaware star Joe Flacco as their backup QB.

Flacco's agent, Joe Linta, confirmed the news Tuesday evening. ESPN reported Flacco is signing a one-year deal worth $3.5 million with a possibility to earn another $4 million in incentives.

Flacco, 36, is entering his 14th NFL season after leading the Blue Hens to the national championship game in 2007, but only his second as a backup quarterback.

The Ravens selected Flacco in the first round of the 2008 draft, and he started for 11 straight seasons, leading the Ravens to the playoffs in six of his first seven seasons. That run included Baltimore capturing the Super Bowl 47 championship in the 2012-13 season. Flacco was named the game's MVP.

But Flacco lost his starting job toward the end of the 2018 season to rookie Lamar Jackson. After the season, the Ravens traded him to the Denver Broncos. He started over rookie Drew Lock in 2019 until a neck injury that required surgery ended his season.

Flacco then signed with the Jets last year and served as Sam Darnold's backup on a one-year deal worth $1.5 million.

Flacco started four games for the Jets last season in place of Darnold, throwing for six touchdowns and three interceptions. In all, Flacco has thrown for 40,931 yards, which ranks 19th in NFL history.

For Flacco, who grew up in South Jersey, it's another chance to place close to his family home.

For the Eagles, Flacco is a veteran presence for Jalen Hurts, the Eagles' second-round pick in 2020. Hurts replaced Carson Wentz for the final 4½ games of the season. He completed 51% of his passes during those games with six TDs and four interceptions.

Wentz was traded last month to the Indianapolis Colts. The Eagles could add a third quarterback in the draft.

